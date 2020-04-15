This letter is to the minority of vehicle drivers who scare us cyclists. With warmer weather and many not working, more and more bicycles are on the roads. For those that do not ride a bicycle, it can be annoying when driving and you encounter a cyclist and you may have to slow down because of oncoming traffic and the cyclist is too close to or in your traffic lane. You may complain that the cyclist isn't far enough over to the side of the road “where they belong”. In reality, (especially if the bicycle is a road bicycle with narrow tires), the rider is probably as far over as possible to stay away from the build up of gravel, debris, glass, sticks, dead animals, rough pavement, etc. that exists along the side of all our roads that a driver of a vehicle doesn't notice. Bicycle lanes, if they do exist, often end abruptly, and also have a lot of debris built up, as they are not swept any more than other roadways. So, PLEASE, slow down and give cyclists a extra room when passing them (at least three feet, according to the law in several states). Bicycles do have a legal right to be on all roadways (except when posted otherwise). Keep in mind that the person on the bicycle isn't out there to annoy you and they could be a friend, relative, coworker, neighbor, and/or just a nice person trying to save gas and get some exercise. PLEASE be patient with us, as hitting a cyclist is a tragedy for everyone, as seen just a few weeks ago here in Pocatello. A safe biking experience requires everyone's involvement. Also, PLEASE put your cell phone away when driving, as being struck by an inattentive driver is a huge concern by all cyclist.
A few State of Idaho bicycling laws that many don’t know exist are:
A cyclist does not have to stop at a STOP sign but they do need to slow down and yield as necessary, and a cyclist can ride through a RED LIGHT, but only after stopping and yielding. Also, cyclists can ride two abreast provided they don’t “impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic” (whatever that may be).
For additional information see: TITLE 49, MOTOR VEHICLES, CHAPTER 7 of the Idaho Statutes.
Bob Marcinko,
Pocatello