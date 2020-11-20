In 1975 Republican Senators told President Nixon that he needed to resign, and the President resigned. Republican leaders were different then.
It shouldn't take much courage for Republican leaders to tell the donald that he lost the election. Whaddysay Senators Crapo and Risch? For the good of the country, maybe you could work up the courage to ask the President to begin the transitioning work with the Biden administration. You know; American democracy first; party second? It shouldn't be that hard. Even Trump TV has called the election for Biden.
Kirk Bybee,
Pocatello