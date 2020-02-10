I am concerned about what appears to be a conspiracy by individuals associated with President Trump’s impeachment that is not being addressed. Nobody seems to be connecting the dots. This is very important because this conspiracy appeared to have been a planned coup attempt, not just an impeachment.
It was reported on the national news that the whistleblower (his name was not given) along with others were developing a scheme to remove Present Trump from office based on recovered emails. Their planning started approximately one month after Present Trump took office. That is the first dot.
A few weeks before the whistleblower filed a complaint, the requirements were changed so that the complaint could be based on hearsay evidence rather than direct heard evidence. It appears that regulations were changed to facilitate this complaint for which a conspiracy obviously had to be in play. This is dot number two.
When the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives, Jerry Nadler proposed himself for the position of Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee because he claimed that he would be the best person in that position for an impeachment of President Trump. This implies that an impeachment scheme was being planned long before the facts of this latest impeachment effort were a factor. This is dot number three.
It is reported by the press that the whistleblower worked with the staff of Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to develop and file the whistleblower complaint. It is highly probable that Adam Schiff himself was a participant in this endeavor based on his false parity of Trump’s telephone conversation with the Ukraine President. He tried to portrait facts that did not happen in order to give the whistleblower’s complaint more credibility. This is dot number four.
A lot of red flags went up when the Democrat controlled House of Representatives railroaded through an impeachment in record time without any due process allowed for President Trump. This is dot number five.
By connecting just these few dots, it is apparent that this was not an impeachment but a planned, attempted coup which is TREASON. People need to go to prison for a long time for this, starting with the fake Whistleblower and Adam Schiff, Seriously!
Darrell Dougherty,
Pocatello