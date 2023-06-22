Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently used a word that seems to have disappeared from our anything goes culture.

Asked to comment on transgender activist Rose Montoya, who posted on social media "a video of herself and two others going topless for a time" at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Jean-Pierre said the behavior was "simply unacceptable" and "inappropriate."

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

You seem to be forgetting that Trump is inmocent until proven guilty, and that those

commiecrat presidents took classified files...

Biden, while he was senator and vice president.

And the next time Biden invites the tranny brigade to the white house they will probably

Be shaking their Vienna sausages at the camera.

Only in America.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.