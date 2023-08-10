I’m what people used to call a “news junkie.” Every morning I get awake to NPR and then have coffee with the New York Times. In the evening I spend at least two hours with cable news, PBS and MSNBC (just as you expected). I watch congressional hearings and political speeches and events. Nonetheless, I found the saga of our most regrettable president’s reactions to the 2020 national election a difficult narrative to get my head around. Now that I’ve read the latest official indictment of our ex-president, a good many of my assorted misunderstandings have been replaced by a relatively secure grasp of the events and what lay behind them. I heartily recommend that document to anyone with an interest in politics, especially a desire to find a coherent and trustworthy account of what transpired during those extraordinary few months when the normal democratic process was disrupted, and the people’s sovereignty called into question.

TV and press coverage of the indictment focused heavily upon its charges against Trump; I found most enlightening the evidentiary narrative of Trump’s and his co-conspirators’ plots and actions. Perhaps it would encourage reluctant readers of the indictment to examine the text if I outlined the narrative, indicating the pages on which the various episodes begin and end.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

