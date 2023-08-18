Democrats seem to think that they’ve got a sure-fire argument to use in the 2024 campaign, viz., Trump and the Republicans are out to destroy democracy. The Democrats assume that the American people have an abiding and deep-seated commitment to democracy. They will claim that Trump and his party have no such commitment and, in fact, are openly planning to install an autocratic government.

The Democrats can make a good case for their claim. In 2020, Trump may not have said, in so many words, “I don’t care about the vote, I deserve to be president for another term just because I’m the better man” — though he probably thought that — but he did, ultimately, use violence in an effort to retain his presidency, which is a direct attack upon the democratic system. Moreover, despite being one of the world’s most prolific liars, he has revealed his inner feelings more than most presidents do, and it could hardly be said that his commitment to democracy is wholehearted.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

