“ibraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life,” said writer and producer Sidney Sheldon. This fall, the Cascade Public Library will add 1,000 square feet of interior space and 1,500 square feet of usable exterior space. The library will add a dedicated media/telehealth room, kitchen space and two ADA-accessible restrooms. There will also be a separate children’s area. Bear Lake County Library District (Montpelier) will create safe, usable parking spaces on the library lot to improve accessibility and safety of parking for winter/year-round access and to resolve roof drainage issues.

These are just two delightful examples of results from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), which awarded $3.25 million to 15 public libraries in Idaho through its Facilities Improvement Grant. Funding was made available from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund. The projects range in budget, scope and size. For example, a few libraries will use the grant funds to build expansions to their existing facilities, and two will build brand new facilities, including in the town of Inkom, which is served only by a bookmobile. This level and type of federal funding for libraries is unprecedented. The primary source of federal funding to libraries is the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which does not allow its funding to be utilized for library facilities projects.

Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.

