Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

To all of you who are toiling away in the office, or factory, or storefront, and grow occasionally weary of the amount of time and effort you must expend to get the job done, this column is for you.

America was built on the backs of people who weren’t afraid to work. When there were roads to build, we stepped up. When there were diseases to cure, technology to create, children to educate, we were there.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.