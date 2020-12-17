Looking on the bright side is a characteristic that often comes naturally to educators. From my experience, educators tend to live in the positive by example. The “we can do hard things” mentality I’ve seen rising to the surface repeatedly throughout the pandemic seems more like a natural outcome than a response or defense mechanism. We can do hard things. We do hard things all the time.
Beyond the dusting of snow and sparkle that traditionally infuses the holidays, the outlook has at times seemed relatively bleak and gloomy. Nevertheless, small joys continue to signal hope despite the stress and upheaval that COVID-19 introduced in our educational settings.
I recently asked our school principals to share what they and their staff have experienced as silver linings during these challenging times. Below are just a few of their ruminations and ideas to help inspire us into 2021. I received so many responses, this editorial will published as a two-part series.
Making Learning Visible
Our learners have learned how to take pictures of their work and submit them. They have learned to record their evidence on Screen-castify to explain their thinking, which allows them and their teachers to better evaluate how they are progressing in their learning. — Tendoy Elementary School
The instructional learning time has been uninterrupted from our traditional holiday activities and field trips. While those activities are enriching and fun for our learners, it has been nice for teachers to focus solely on learning and the needs of the learners academically. — Washington Elementary School
Learners are becoming more independent as they have had to drive their own learning on their remote learning days. — Hawthorne Middle School
Hybrid learning has required a renewed commitment from learners, in which they are becoming more responsible for their learning and advocating for themselves and their needs. — Pocatello High School
Creating New Ways, New Traditions
We all agree that our Halloween parade and school trick-or-treating should become a new tradition. We also held our Parent night as a drive by where families picked up math games, pop, and popcorn to enjoy as a family, which drew our biggest attendance ever. — Tendoy Elementary School
Our teachers and administration are thinking creatively outside of the box to problem-solve. Creative solutions include things like hosting lunches outside, modifying hallway traffic, and creative lesson planning. — Franklin Middle School
Embracing Technology
We are utilizing technology in a way we never have. Teachers have really changed their attitude about technology and truly value it as a tool. Greenacres Elementary School
We have been able to effectively use technology as a tool for learning, placing an increased emphasis on using technology in the classroom and digital learning. With every learner now having a Chromebook, students in kindergarten through 5th grade have been able to integrate technology into digital lessons, activities and virtual learning opportunities. Technology is used on a daily basis to help learners succeed and achieve in the classroom. — Chubbuck Elementary School
Engagement with interactive technology and small group tasks has increased as teachers and learners are exploring new platforms and apps to enhance their instruction and learning. — Wilcox Elementary School
Building Relationships, Maximizing Team Work
We celebrate every week that we are still in school by dancing in Friday morning “Friyays,” where we take the boom box and go outside to dance from 8:00 am to 8:25 am. — Syringa Elementary School
Teachers and staff have developed stronger relationships with learners because of the smaller class sizes. — Hawthorne Middle School
Teachers have been so blessed to be able to establish more personal relationships with their learners with the smaller class sizes. Learners have become more responsible and responsive to turn work in and ask teachers questions to gain a more comprehensive understanding of curriculum. — Century High School
Sharing Gratitude and Giving
Students and teachers have a new appreciation, and sense of gratitude, for just being able to be at school IN person. — Edahow Elementary School
Our children have reminded us that with a little love, flexibility, and grace we can thrive in the face of adversity and chaos. They have shown us that opportunity has surfaced in difficult times, and they have provided creative solutions and new ideas to surmount these unique challenges that online learning have posed. My hope is that this will be the lasting legacy of this generation….compassion over compliance, invention and creativity over status quo, and love over opposition and negativity. — Alameda Middle School
Kids in general seem to be kinder to each other. We have had fewer incidents of bullying and physical aggression. Our learners seem to be aware of our school’s focus on unity and have been able to see the compassionate responses modeled by their teachers. It’s awesome to see more empathy and compassion in their interactions with one another. — Irving Middle School
Sub-for-Santa is in full swing at Highland. We are providing Christmas for over 23 families. — Highland High School
Improving Communication
We are finding creative ways to extend communication to all learners and their families (emails, our online newsletter, keeping our website updated). — Hawthorne Middle School
We have learned ways to use technology in ways that will carry over to a regular classroom setting. It has greatly increased communication with students and our ability to offer timely feedback. Enhancing our technology has given students an organization and access to materials that they have not had before. — Pocatello High School
As one district teacher put it, “I have really tried to look for these silver linings recently because earlier I have been asking myself, “What is the point?”
By focusing on the bright side, we have all come to realize just a little more poignantly that the work the district is doing — from its teachers, paraprofessionals and bus drivers to its board members, food service workers and school principals — is making a difference.
Courtney Fisher is the communications and community relations specialist for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. She is a native of Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1991 where she was active in cheerleading, basketball, track and numerous clubs and organizations.