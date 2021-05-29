POCATELLO — A local woman has been charged with driving under the influence after her SUV collided with a tree before smashing into the porch of a home along a busy Pocatello street on Thursday night.
Ishnala Bates, 25, of Pocatello, was cited for DUI and released following the 9:15 p.m. Thursday crash on the 1200 block of East Clark Street.
Bates escaped injury after her westbound SUV struck a tree and then the porch of the home before overturning, police said.
Her GMC SUV narrowly missed two parked vehicles before coming to rest on its roof in the driveway of a home along East Clark.
Bates' SUV was totaled during the incident and the porch she struck suffered extensive damage.
No one was on the porch when it was struck and there were no injuries during the incident.
Bates was the SUV's lone occupant.
Pocatello police shut down East Clark for about 90 minutes because of the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.