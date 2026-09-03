POCATELLO — Idaho State University hosted staff from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's office this week for a tour spotlighting the university's research in energy, health sciences, environmental science and the arts.
University officials said the visit was intended to update Simpson's staff on current and emerging research projects while strengthening ties between the congressman's office, ISU administrators and the university's Washington, D.C., advocacy team, as the school looks to expand collaboration with federal partners.
The tour began at the Eames Complex, where staff learned about advanced energy workforce training offered through the Energy Systems Technology and Education Center. Visitors toured the university's nuclear operations facilities, including glovebox and manipulator training areas, along with the Nuclear Control Room Simulator and Simulation Lab.
The group then traveled to Gravely Hall on lower campus, where GIS Training and Research Center director Keith Weber discussed wildfire management research and training focused on land management issues across the West.
Simpson praised the university's research efforts during the visit.
"Idaho State University is really an institution on the rise," Simpson said. "I've been proud to support the university's efforts throughout the years, and I will continue to do so. When you look at the work being done in their labs and classrooms, it is clear ISU is building something that will contribute to the future of the entire state of Idaho."
At Leonard Hall, L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy Dean Tom Wadsworth walked the delegation through current pharmacy education and research programs. Associate Dean Chris Owens then outlined the university's health mission, including rural and tribal health initiatives, regional medical education partnerships such as WWAMI and the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the university's Area Health Education Centers.
The tour concluded at the Stephens Performing Arts Center with performances by student musicians, including a string quartet from ISU's music performance program and a trio from its commercial music program.
ISU President Robert Wagner hosted a dinner and working discussion following the performances. University leaders used the session to outline several funding priorities under consideration for congressional community project funding, including industrial cybersecurity research, the Idaho Accelerator Center, upgrades to core research instrumentation, biomedical research and new academic initiatives in the School of the Arts.
Martin Blair, ISU's vice president for research and economic development, said the visit gave federal officials a firsthand look at the university's work.
"When we bring federal leaders into our labs and training facilities, they see the real value of what happens here every day," Blair said. "Partnering with Congressman Simpson and his team helps ensure our research priorities directly match state and national needs, from energy security to rural health care."
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