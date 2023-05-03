UPS Pilot lawsuit

Emergency crews work April 13, 2022, on the roof of Gem State Processing plant in Heyburn after a plane piloted by Chelsea Brittney Infanger, who was delivering UPS packages to the Burley airport, crashed.

 Laurie Welch/Times-News

The family of a pilot who died when her plane collided with Gem State Processing exhaust stacks as she attempted to land at the Burley Airport on April 13, 2022, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.

Chelsea Brittney Infanger 30, of Salmon, had flown the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan from Salt Lake City delivering UPS packages when the crash occurred.

A photo of pilot Chelsea Brittney Infanger, who died when her plane collided with Gem State Processing exhaust stacks in 2022, is included in paperwork for a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by her family.

