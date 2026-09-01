POCATELLO — The Gate City Recovery Fest has for the past quarter-century brought together people in recovery, their families and the community that supports them for an evening of live music, free food and stories of hope.
This year's celebration carries extra weight, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The free, family-friendly event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point and will feature music from the band Lil Red, free food, vendor booths and a speaker.
"We are trying to emphasize our 25th anniversary as well as the 25th memorial of 9/11," said Cindy Wade, a committee member who has helped organize the festival for about a decade.
Wade said both anniversaries will be recognized on the celebration's traditional cake and with flags displayed at the venue.
Reflecting the dual tribute, this year's featured speaker is Kale Bergeson, a Marine Corps veteran in recovery who is expected to speak about his military service alongside his recovery journey.
The program will open with the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and opening announcements, with Jeff Robinson serving as master of ceremonies for the evening. The band Lil Red is expected to take the stage around 6 p.m. and play through much of the rest of the evening, with door prizes awarded between songs.
Raffle tickets will be free for anyone 16 and older who registers at the event, organizers said. Prizes donated by supporting vendors and sponsors this year include a hand-painted landscape, a Samsung tablet, self-care gift baskets and a pet-care basket.
Free food will include hot dogs and cake, along with French fries and deep-fried cheese curds donated by Lamb Weston, a longtime supporter of the event. Bengal Dining is donating coffee, and Lookout Point is providing the venue at no cost.
Several local organizations are expected to staff informational and vendor booths or provide volunteers, including Gateway Counseling, Center for Hope and New Day Products. Volunteers from Bannock Civitan will also be on hand.
"It's become such an inspirational thing to be a part of," Wade said.
The festival is traditionally held in September, designated National Recovery Month, and typically takes place about a week after the local candlelight vigil for overdose awareness.
Organizers said the event is open to the entire community, not just those in recovery or their families.
"We have a lot of community support for our recovery community," Wade said. "I encourage people to come out."
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