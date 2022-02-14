Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members hold signs during a Sunday observance in memory of missing and murdered friends about the people they have lost. Participants met in Chubbuck along the canal by Hiline Road, where the body of Samantha Bear was found last May.
FORT HALL — Willeena George is unconvinced that her niece Samantha Bear, whose body was found along a Chubbuck canal last May, died of an accident, and she's doing her best to convince investigators that they closed the case prematurely.
On Sunday, George was among about 40 Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members who gathered from noon to 3 p.m. at the canal along Hiline Road where Bear's body was discovered on May 15. They were there to honor Bear and other local Native Americans who have been murdered or gone missing, in observance of the National Day of Love and Remembrance.
Officials have said an autopsy concluded the 30-year-old's death was accidental, though the precise cause was undetermined. In a press release, officials noted the case may be reopened if new evidence surfaces, and anyone with information should call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.
"What we're doing is bringing awareness to the missing and murdered because we feel like they need a voice and we're that voice," George said.
The group also remembered Tribal members such as Matthew Broncho, who went missing in March of 2019, Dylan Tindore, who was recently murdered, and Austin Pevo, who was murdered in February of 2018.
"We wanted to (host the observance) in town to make a stance that the missing and murdered are important," George explained.
George remembers her niece's smile and kind heart. She said Bear played college basketball in Montana and was always willing to help others in need.
"We don't want her to be looked at as just thrown away," George said. "To me, all of the Indian reservations have people who have become missing and they don't get justice for them. It's like we're not important."
George is advocating for the FBI to become involved in the case.
"There are circumstances around her death we feel didn't get looked at very well," George said.