SD25 trustees

From left: Deanna Judy, Paul Vitale, Jim Facer, Heather Clarke and Angie Oliver sit for Judy, Clarke and Oliver's first board meeting as newly elected members at the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's main offices on Pole Line Road. 

 CANDICE SPECTOR/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is increasing pay for its substitute teachers from varied rates to a $100 per day flat rate in order to help the district better recruit and retain qualified staff. 

The change was affirmed unanimously during the Board of Trustees regular meeting this past week at the district's main office in Pocatello.