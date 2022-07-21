From left: Deanna Judy, Paul Vitale, Jim Facer, Heather Clarke and Angie Oliver sit for Judy, Clarke and Oliver's first board meeting as newly elected members at the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's main offices on Pole Line Road.
POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is increasing pay for its substitute teachers from varied rates to a $100 per day flat rate in order to help the district better recruit and retain qualified staff.
The change was affirmed unanimously during the Board of Trustees regular meeting this past week at the district's main office in Pocatello.
Brenda Miner, director of human resources for District 25, said in a memorandum to the Board of Trustees that the school district has struggled over the last two years to fill substitute teacher positions during the school year.
"The lack of substitutes accepting assignments will continue to be an issue and will impact the district’s commitment to have all learners in school every day," Miner wrote. "The administration is proposing a flat daily rate of $100, which is an increase for all substitute teachers, and will assist with the recruitment and retention of qualified candidates. The proposed pay increase will align the district’s substitute compensation rate with surrounding school districts."
The new rate is up from between $70 per day for non-certified subs and $90 per day for certified subs and those with higher levels of education and experience. A day of work is roughly seven hours, excluding a lunch break.
Miner said she expects the same of all substitutes in the district's classrooms and thought it made sense to change their compensation to a flat rate. When the board asked her how the pay bump would impact the budget, she said the benefit of the increase far outweighs any budgetary concerns.
"I remember how some of the classrooms had to combine (during the pandemic) and just the amount of learning that's happening is so minimal, so we kind of weighed those pros and cons," she said. "The school board was 100% in support of this raise. They know the effects of the budget and they understand that there aren't any fiscal problems with it. This raise is validation for our staff."
Pay rates for substitute teachers vary across the country, but the National Substitute Teachers Alliance's most recent report shows the national average is about $105 per day. Idaho's average is $100 per day, according to Indeed.
In addition to adopting a daily flat rate for subs, District 25 upped its personal leave reimbursement rate as an incentive for teachers to be compensated for unused personal days. The reimbursement rate was set at $40 for classified staff and $80 for certified staff. Now the rates are $80 and $125, respectively.
Miner said she hopes this change will encourage full-time teachers to take fewer days off during the school year, preventing the need for substitutes from exceeding the number of those who are available and willing to teach.
"I'm super hopeful this pay increase and other incentives will help the district," Miner said. "I mean, it's a great place to start, right? We just want people to feel included and valued."