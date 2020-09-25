Pocatello police shot a man on Friday night who they suspect had broken into several homes near Greenacres Elementary School earlier in the day.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. off of Pocatello Creek Road east of the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello.
The wounded man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Police haven't yet provided the man's name or an update on his condition.
We have received no reports that anyone else was wounded during the shooting.
Authorities have not yet provided any details about the man's confrontation with Pocatello police or said whether he was armed when shot.
Police did say following the shooting that there is no further threat to the public.
Police said they believe the man is the individual who broke into several East Walnut Street homes on Friday afternoon, stealing a pistol from one of the residences.
Residents reported the break-ins and police locked down the East Walnut Street area in an attempt to apprehend the man.
Several city blocks in the East Walnut Street area near Greenacres Elementary School were closed to traffic and residents in the area were told to stay inside their homes with their doors and windows locked as police searched for the suspect.
Pocatello police, Chubbuck police, state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting off of Pocatello Creek Road as well as in the adjacent Monte Vista Drive neighborhood collecting evidence.
Pocatello police are expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.