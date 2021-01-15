IDAHO FALLS - Shortly before 3 a.m. this morning, a person called Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch and reported a fire near the gas pumps at the Walmart on Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls. The caller reported that a woman had started the fire and was sitting next to it.
Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and the first arriving officer located the fire in small trashcan next to the gas pumps, as well as a woman sitting next to the fire which was burning out of control. A man working in the area had also seen the fire and was arriving with a fire extinguisher. The first Officer on scene pulled the woman away from the fire, and the man extinguished the fire with the fire extinguisher.
Upon investigation, Officers found that the woman had used a small amount of fuel in the gas pumps to light the trash can on fire. The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment via Idaho Falls Ambulance.
This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded and ensured that the fire was safely extinguished.