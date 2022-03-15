Situation in Siret is that thousands of refugees continue to cross the Siret border. Most from Kyev.
It is taking 7-8 days to arrive in Siret and the travel is difficult. Once they arrive here the buses take them to many different locations around Europe. The hope is they will have a destination with family or friends but many don’t.
The authorities try to bus folks out quickly so that human trafficking or exploitation is prevented. This is a vulnerable population of mostly women and children. Tomorrow our team will start working in Chernivtsi in Ukraine. It is only 40 km from the border and has not been bombed.
They have 50,000 refugees. Many people have opened their homes to the refugees but many are in 33 different shelters from a sports arena to small schools. Our team, Hands on Global, met with their Ministry of Health yesterday and we will travel to the refugee shelters and provide medical assistance. Many folks are sick and also do not have medication for chronic problems. Lots of stress and broken hearts.
Dr. Georgia Milan is the medical director of Pocatello Free Clinic. She often travels abroad to help refugees in dire need of aid with the Montana-based organization Hands on Global and is currently in Romania providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.