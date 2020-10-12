CHUBBUCK — A new craft and gift store in Chubbuck is doing well after a grand opening June 13 at 4822 Yellowstone Ave. next to the liquor store in Chubbuck, said Donna Sarlo, who co-owns Granny’s She Shed with Leslie Sutherland.
“We did really well,” Sarlo said. “We had a lot of people that supported us that day.”
The business sells all kinds of gifts.
And Sarlo said it’s been well received considering that it’s new and opened in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had more people than we ever thought we would,” Sarlo said.
She says that people see their window — and the name of the store — and it makes them curious about what they are offering in the business.
“That’s kind of what I think — they just look at the windows and see the crafts and gifts,” she said.
The store, however, sticks largely to crafts and gifts.
She also says their location next to the liquor store in Chubbuck gets them some notice.
“Everybody knows where the liquor store is, believe me,” she said.
Sarlo said that not long after she met Sutherland they decided to go into business together and came up with the unusual name for the store.
“I thought it was kind of cool,” Sarlo said. “Just a fun name for a shop.”
Sarlo is also a longtime painter and painting instructor. So she handles many of the popular paintings and signs in the business.
In fact, she came up with what is the most popular sign at Granny’s She Shed: a 24-inch tall by 20-inch wide creative sign for a customers’ doors or walls.
They all come in the same size.
And the signs say: “Rise and Shine, Mother Cluckers” with a painting of a rooster in the center.
It’s their single most popular product, Sarlo said. She’s done over 50 of them.
“Don’t ask me why this has caught on but that’s what they come for most of the time,” Sarlo said.
She jokes that they call themselves the house of the Mother Clucker signs.
Sarlo says guys at the liquor store often buy them for their wives after they see them in the window.
Further, she says a lot of people know her from her many years of painting and teaching painting.
Some painting students have been with her for over two decades.
“They come to see us at the store, so that’s a good thing,” she said.
She says the’ve been happy overall with the reception so far.
“It’s been awesome — we wish we had done it a year earlier because it’s been good,” Sarlo said.
She says the thing she likes most is that they have return customers come back because they like the store.
“I think that’s the best part of having a store is because they like you, they like your product and that makes it all worthwhile,” she said.
In fact, she says repeat customers are key to their business.
“Thank goodness for our repeat customers,” she said. “A lot of times people drive by and they see you there and they don’t know what it’s all about and when they do you have good repeat customers.”
She says they will even do special orders if customers want something that they don’t have. That helps further develop the customer base, on top of people who are already familiar with their work.
They also make wood cutouts of the state of Idaho. And they sell Dixie Belle chalk paint.
Meanwhile, she enjoys having a chance to show people around and catch up.
“So it’s fun — a lot of fun,” Sarlo said.
The business’s phone number is 208-589-7238. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.