POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living recently completed its new, modern assisted living center, and officials are inviting the public to come and take a look.
They’re holding an open house at the center, located on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Snowbird Avenue, from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Administrator Jodie Katsilometes says they’ll be offering tours of the building and serving up fresh baked muffins, bread and cinnamon rolls as well as coffee.
She invites those who are looking for an assisted living facility for a loved one, those who are already staying in one, health care professionals who refer patients to such facilities, and anyone else who is interested in seeing the new building to attend.
“Come by for some fresh-baked goodness and wear your masks,” Katsilometes said.
Inkom business partners Stewart Nelson and Jay Roche of NR Investments LLC, who own Elegant Residential Living, broke ground on the approximately $2 million center that’s more than 12,500 square feet in size in 2019.
The building, which is the business’s fifth assisted-living facility in the area, was completed in early January.
“We feel like it offers a modern style atmosphere with some elegance,” Katsilometes said.
The center will cater primarily to residents on private insurance and will have more amenities than Elegant Residential Living’s other facilities.
While the business offers private rooms and bathrooms at all of its buildings, the rooms at the new center will have more space.
The building has 20 rooms with most ranging in size from 226 to 344 square feet. There are also some adjoining rooms that provide 452 to 508 square feet.
“I thought we needed a facility that offered larger size rooms over 200 square feet each so we could accommodate married couples, relatives who wanted to live together or anyone who wanted to bring more of their personal belongings from home,” Katsilometes said, adding that they have had married couples, sisters, and fathers and sons stay at their other buildings.
Residents can choose to fill their rooms with their own possessions or have them furnished for them.
“We strive to operate more like a home than like a facility by offering fresh baked bread and other things that bring back great memories,” Katsilometes said. “In fact, our motto is we are not just a home, we are a family.”
The new center is located near dining and shopping areas and offers a variety of its own amenities: Wi-Fi and cable, a beauty/barber salon, housekeeping, laundry services, massage therapy, spacious living and dining room areas, vending machines and an outdoor enclosed courtyard and water feature, among others.
Katsilometes says they’ve already completed all of their inspections and licensing requirements and they plan to start taking applications for residents on Wednesday. For more information, people can call 208-478-9400, Ext. 6.
Those who can’t make it to Wednesday’s open house can call that same number to arrange a tour Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elegant Residential Living is also in the process of hiring employees for its campus. Those interested in applying for work can stop by the office at 1240 Snowbird Ave. or go online to www.indeed.com.
Officials say they are excited to add this new facility to their campus and appreciate the support they’ve received from the community and their workers.
“The owners would like to extend their thanks to the administration staff, our employees and the contractors who worked on getting the project complete,” Katsilometes said.