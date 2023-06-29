Canada geese

Canada geese lounge on City Beach in Sandpoint on June 15. The city paid Wildlife Services, a federal agency, to kill 170 of the geese last week.

 Photo courtesy of Jane Fritz

The city of Sandpoint in North Idaho had 170 geese killed last week because they were pooping on a public beach.

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad did not respond to an interview request, but he provided a short comment as part of a written statement on the goose killing signed by city administrator Jennifer Stapleton.

Tags

(1) comment

Old Crow

Better the geese than the homeless like in San Fransicko. Maybe they should adopt this policy.

In India they have over a billion people and up

Until recently, they only had toilet access to 40%

Of their population......that's over a half a billion

People doing their business on the beaches, riverbanks and in the fields......and here you are

Worried about goose poo-p.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.