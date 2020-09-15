The fight against the BlackFoot Fire about six miles west of the Blackfoot Reservoir in East Idaho was winding down late Tuesday afternoon, according to Kevin Wangsgard, dispatcher for the U.S. Forest Service.
The BlackFoot fire wasn’t growing and had a bulldozer line around it, he said.
“So they are just mopping up at this point so it’s looking good,” Wangsgard said.
He said personnel were starting to downgrade their response Tuesday afternoon. And they were looking at fully containing the fire on Tuesday as early as 6 p.m.
So they planned to release couple fire engines Tuesday night.
The response to the fire had included the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Caribou County and a federal bulldozer.
“I think it's pretty well a done deal,” Wangsgard said, after about 419 acres burned in the fire.
There were no injuries or evacuations from the BlackFoot Fire, according to Bart Hogan, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service.
In fact, other than the Blackfoot blaze the fire situation in East Idaho has not been overwhelming so far, according to Hogan.
“It’s been pretty quiet, which is a real good thing,” he said.
But stage one fire restrictions remain in effect across East Idaho, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
They ban the use of a campfire and charcoal grill or stove except in a designated recreation site. The restrictions also ban smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site.
Meanwhile, the Badger Fire continues to burn in the Minidoka Ranger District about 20 miles southwest of Oakley, according to a news release from the Sawtooth National Forest. The blaze started Sept. 12 from an unknown cause.
Dry conditions, high winds, low visibility and extreme fire behavior — including long-range spotting, torching and fire whirls — caused the Badger Fire to grow fast, according to the news release.
And strong winds Tuesday weren’t helping.
In addition to high winds, the warm weather and low relative humidity created difficult conditions for firefighters. One helicopter, four fire engines, and two bull dozers were at the scene. There were also some federal air tankers dropping fire retardant.
Meanwhile, the Trap Fire continues to burn about nine miles northeast of Stanley, Idaho. It’s about 110 acres burning in timber, according to the news release.
Highway 21 is closed due to the fire in the area of the highway. And a pilot car is available to aid travelers through the area.
Plus, the Leggit Fire is still burning in the Sawtooth Wilderness. The blaze encompasses 1,000 acres.
Fire managers are using aircraft to monitor that blaze.