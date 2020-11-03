Every fire department in Bannock County responded to a wildfire on Tuesday that burned near Pebble Creek Ski Area.
The blaze was reported by multiple nearby residents around 1:30 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Inkom and Green Canyon roads between the city of Inkom and Pebble Creek Ski Area, authorities said.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that the wildfire had been contained and firefighters were in the process of extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The wildfire triggered a massive response from Bannock County's emergency services, with every fire department in the county including Pocatello and Chubbuck sending personnel to battle the blaze.
The end result was that the fire did not cause any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, the Sheriff's Office said.
The blaze started as a controlled burn that got out of control, authorities said.
The fire burned several acres of brush and grassland but authorities have not yet provided an exact acreage count.
The fire resulted in multiple roads in the fire area being temporarily shut down.
