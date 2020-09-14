An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 2-year-old child she was babysitting died when his head was caught between a card table and his playpen.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Angie Kay Young, 49, had laid the child down for a nap around 1 p.m. on May 1. Young said she had recently been placing a card table over the Pack n'Play playpen to stop the victim from climbing out.
Young told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective the toddler had recently managed to climb out despite the card table, and that she had placed blankets over the playpen so he couldn't leave.
Police were called to the residence at around 2:30 p.m. According to the affidavit, the card table and blankets had a combined weight of 24 pounds.
Young said she heard the child making noise, but decided to finish what she was working on before checking on him, which took between 15 and 20 minutes.
When Young went to check on the child, she found him with his body hanging outside of the playpen and his head caught between the side of the playpen and the card table. She called 911, and Emergency Medical Services performed life-saving measures, but were unable to resuscitate the child.
"It appeared that (the victim) was able to lift the table enough to climb and get his body swung out of the pack and play, but the table came back down, cutting off blood and oxygen to (the victim's) brain," the detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The detective attended the autopsy of the victim at the Ada County Coroner's Office. The doctor found bruising on the victim's trachea and concluded the death was caused by a lack of oxygen.
"With Angie's statements and evidence found on scene and through the autopsy it is apparent that Angie created the circumstances that ultimately led to (the victim's) death," the detective concluded.
Involuntary manslaughter is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Young was not arrested, but a summons was issued for her to appear in court.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in Bonneville District Court.