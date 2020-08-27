POCATELLO — A family member of the woman who died in a single vehicle rollover crash on City Creek Road on the city's West Bench last week is asking for the public’s help in locating the woman’s dog, Copper Lynn, who was in the car during the crash.
Bobbi Matkin is the daughter-in-law of Tamara Green, 53, of Pocatello, who died on Aug. 17 after she left the roadway while driving her 1991 Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle overturned, Green was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, the Idaho State Police said, adding that Green succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Matkin contacted the Idaho State Journal this week to report Green’s 5-year-old pit bull mix was still missing over a week after the crash and is asking for the public’s help in bringing this scared canine home.
“We have no idea what may have happened to Copper,” Matkin said. “It’s possible he stayed with Tammy until authorities arrived and then started searching for her after they left. We think he was spotted in the parking lot of the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center on Tuesday heading down the dirt road that leads to Centennial Park in south Pocatello.”
In addition to responding to his name, Copper Lynn, Matkin said the dog will respond to his nickname, Grandson. The dog is a solid copper color with a skin tag on his chest between his front legs, Matkin added.
Matkin advises anyone who may come into contact with the dog to proceed with caution considering the dog just endured a highly traumatic experience and is likely hungry considering he’s been missing since Aug. 17.
“He is a very good dog that is comfortable approaching all women but he is really leery of men, especially if they are wearing a ball cap,” Matkin said. “He’s probably starving and acting very skittish right now.”
Matkin said she has organized several search parties in the City Creek area to no avail and has been in constant communication with the local animal shelters.
Anyone who has any information about Copper Lynn’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 208-479-9311 or contact Pocatello Animal Control.
“We are desperately trying to bring this good boy home,” Matkin said. “Any and all help we can get is greatly appreciated.”