POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho sisters Taylor and Reagan Eubanks have been named Miss Pocatello and Miss Teen Pocatello for 2022.
Taylor, who is 22 years old, has been competing in pageants since her junior year of high school at Hillcrest High School outside of Idaho Falls. She won her high school's pageant, and later was twice named Miss Idaho Falls.
For Reagan, Miss Teen Pocatello 2022 is her second pageant title but her first within the Miss America program. The now 17-year-old followed in her older sister's footsteps and was also once her high school's Miss Hillcrest.
The Miss Pocatello pageant was held on Saturday at the 100F Lodge at 325 E Lander St. in Pocatello. The Eubanks sisters were each one of three contestants competing for the Miss Pocatello and Miss Teen Pocatello titles.
Taylor said she was more excited to hear her sister's named called on Saturday than she was to hear hers because she's so proud of Reagan.
"They announced Reagan first, so when they called my name the first thought that I had was, 'Oh my gosh. I get to do this with Reagan,'" Taylor said. "I'm just really, really excited for her and grateful that we get to do this together. This is a really proud big sister moment for me."
Taylor played piano as her talent on Saturday, and she and Reagan are very passionate about their social impact initiatives, raising awareness to sexual assault and domestic violence issues, and to suicide prevention resources.
While Taylor has been competing in pageants for a few years, she said the Miss Idaho state competition this June might be her last pageant because as a licensed real estate agent, she wants to continue pursuing her career.
The Eubanks sisters are from Idaho Falls and currently live there, but they said now that they're the crowned 2022 Miss Pocatello and Miss Teen Pocatello, they plan to be out more in the community here together.
"We're close enough to Pocatello that we know a lot of people there, so when the (Miss Pocatello Pageant) directors reached out and asked if we would be interested in competing, I was excited because it's something I really love and I wanted an opportunity to work with those directors," she said. "We're going to do our best to represent what a great city Pocatello is because it really is a great little town. We love it there, and so we want to do our best to represent it at state and just show what Pocatello has to offer."