POCATELLO — Schools throughout Eastern Idaho are now making the transition to remote learning, which has become their new normal for operating amid the coronavirus pandemic
The teaching model will rely heavily on technology and online video conferencing software to connect students and teachers while they self isolate to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.
Area private and charter schools are taking a similar approach to finishing the school year, having drastically transformed their educational cultures during the span of just a few days.
"This is new territory for all of us," Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 officials said in a press release. "In addition to keeping our staff, learners and their families healthy and safe, our primary goal is to provide seamless educational services to our learners to the best of our ability."
Some local schools, including Holy Spirit Catholic School, Grace Lutheran School and Pocatello Community Charter School, resumed classes on Monday, putting remote teaching to the test.
Holy Spirit
Some Holy Spirit families didn't have internet and couldn't afford to add service prior to Monday, when students returned from spring break and started online instruction.
Fortunately, other families within the Holy Spirit congregation agreed to cover their bills, explained Principal Nancy Corgiat.
"It's bringing us together in a way nobody had anticipated," Corgiat said.
Holy Spirit canceled class for students March 17-19 while faculty started planning how to implement remote instruction. March 20 was previously scheduled as a day off, and spring break spanned from March 23 through 27.
"We'll do the best we can," Corgiat said. "We're in the same boat as everybody across the world as far as maintaining that learning."
Holy Spirit is using educational platforms such as Google Classroom and Seesaw. Corgiat said middle-school students have been using Chromebooks for the past year and a half, which eased their transition to learning from home.
Corgiat said some teachers have been recording themselves reading books and preparing other instructional videos to supplement their lessons.
"Teachers are taking this challenge very seriously," Corgiat said.
Grace Lutheran
Students at Grace Lutheran hosted their first virtual morning meeting Monday morning after returning from spring break.
Executive Director Robert Raschke said teachers have also used online technology for regular question-and-answer sessions.
The school started an early spring break, designating March 17 through 20 as time off for professional development.
"We feel we have created a model that gives us the ability to deliver content and teachers the ability to deliver and teach that content," Raschke said. "I'm incredibly proud of our team who has worked effortlessly, tirelessly and diligently for the last two weeks getting ready to launch this."
Raschke said all of his staff are still working. On Monday, he met with janitorial staff, who have been busy sanitizing the facilities, and food service workers, who are developing a plan to prepare meals for pickup by the school's families in need.
Survey results by the school have confirmed all Grace Lutheran students have internet access at home.
Pocatello Community Charter School
Pocatello Community Charter School Dean Michael Mendive was amazed by the high percentage of students who participated in morning meetings the school conducted using Zoom software on Monday morning.
On the school's first day of remote instruction, Mendive participated in a virtual meeting with first- and second-grade teacher Whitney Griggs. Mendive said 22 of her 24 students participated.
"The vast majority of students have been signing on and have been super appreciative of being able to connect with their class and teacher," Mendive said.
One obstacle his school has faced is that roughly 15 percent of students don't have a computer at home with an internet connection. Mendive said the school has a small supply of computers available to lend to students who need them, and he hopes to find a local internet provider who may be willing to make special accommodations for families who don't have service.
PCCS went into an emergency closure the week prior to its spring break and had the opportunity to test its remote instruction methods.
"This week I think is kind of a transition week. We don't have everything figured out yet, but we wanted to be open so we could serve the students as soon as possible," Mendive said.
Mendive said PCCS is also providing hard-copy work packets to parents. Regarding teaching strategies, he said "everything is on the table." PCCS uses the expeditionary approach to learning, which involves many hands-on activities and an emphasis on learning by doing.
Mendive said remote instruction is less than idea, especially given his school's approach to instruction.
"We very specifically can't do the stuff we feel is most important. ... We're going to do everything we can to help support our students," Mendive said.
School District 25
District 25's board of trustees had a special meeting on March 28 to approve major changes to the school year, forced by COVID-19.
The district closed its buildings on March 17, starting an extended spring break, and is scheduled to resume school with remote instruction on April 6. District employees will return to their buildings on Thursday and Friday to prepare for remote learning.
At the special meeting, the board approved a communication plan, a budgetary hold-back, instructional recommendations, technology recommendations, business operations recommendations and spring athletic recommendations.
According to a district press release, at least one parent of each student should enroll in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal to remain informed as the district rolls out it's new approach to learning amid the coronavirus crisis. District staff are available to help navigate parents through the process by calling 208-232-3563.
Students who need them will be allowed to check out Chromebooks to facilitate their online instruction. Instructions for picking up Chromebooks will be sent to families by Tuesday, with distribution taking place in the parking lot at Highland High School.
To make certain school children receive adequate nutrition while learning from home, District 25 started distributing free sack lunches and breakfasts at several local parks. Visit sd25.us for a complete list of participating parks. The school district obtained special permission from USDA to waive the federal requirement for children to be present to receive a free meal. Meal recipients have been asked to leave the park to consume their meals.
Teachers should contact students prior to April 6. Weekly instruction packets will also be made available online, or for pickup, on April 6. Teachers will make remote person-to-person contact with individual students on a weekly basis. Staff members will contact families about completing freshman registration on April 2. A decision should be made about graduation by May 1.
Families of a student with an individual education plan should receive a call from a case manager this week. Compensation for staff continue as planned.
Middle school track has been canceled for the spring season, and participation fees will be refunded. Other sports will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
The district's administrative office will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building will be closed to the public, with a drop box in the foyer where visitors may leave or pick up materials. Other business will be conducted by appointment only.