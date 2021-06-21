POCATELLO — A large real estate investment firm has purchased the city's 150-acre former Naval Ordnance Plant, which includes 23 buildings comprising 1.4 million square feet of industrial, warehouse and office space.
Industrial Realty Group, LLC, based in Los Angeles, plans to rebrand the World War II-era facility as Titan Center, recognizing the military heritage of the plant, which was completed in 1943 to build, maintain and repair guns used by the U.S. Navy.
Don Zebe, Jared Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers have already begun marketing the site. The complex is home to several current commercial and industrial tenants including Eaton Metal Products, Frazier Industrial Co., Mountainland Contractors Supply, SME Steel Corp. and Virginia Transformer Corp.
Don Zebe said just under half of the total space is available to lease.
Zebe said said his company has had discussions with several businesses involved in manufacturing, assembly and trucking.
He said Colliers also plans to tap industrial brokers from throughout the country to find companies seeking to expand or relocate.
"This is a great opportunity for the Portneuf Valley to attract companies in a very unique facility," Zebe said.
He said the property has prime rail access, including some buildings that have tracks passing through them.
Zebe said there will be opportunities for prospective tenants to have space custom built to their needs. He said IRG has also considered adding a Quinn Road entrance with a commercial component to take advantage of its prime location and access.
Zebe said IRG has plans to give the facilities an upgrade. IRG officials could not be reached at press time but issued a press release on the project, indicating the company plans to invest in the aging facility by "completing deferred maintenance, improving the exterior landscaping, painting and other roadway improvements."
“When we visited the property, we knew it would be a great investment,” IRG President Stuart Lichter said in the press release. “The site has an incredible history, but we truly believe the best is yet to come.”
According to the press release, IRG aims to attract a mix of tenants involved in industrial distribution, manufacturing, office and retail.
The combination of rail access, ample ceiling clearance, available heavy-capacity cranes and desirable interstate access would be "nearly impossible to duplicate anywhere in the country," according to the press release.
Zebe believes the Portneuf Valley's access to outdoor activities, its lack of congestion and its family oriented population makes the area the best kept secret in Idaho.
"The NOP/Titan Center is historical for our community," Zebe said. "It's been a long time coming that we can really put the property in great use and that it will be upgraded and taken care of where it's going to create good-paying jobs in the manufacturing, distribution, warehousing segments of the market."
Mayor Brian Blad said in the company's press release that the city is eager to welcome IRG.
“This shift, at such an important campus in our community, will result in an expanded tax base and significant job creation as more companies choose to move to the great city of Pocatello," Blad said.