James McCoy in uniform

James McCoy, center, served in the U.S. Army for over 18 years.

 Photo courtesy of James McCoy

Former Pocatello Police Deputy Chief James McCoy, who retired in August, says joining the Army definitely helped prepare him for a successful career in law enforcement.

“Serving in the military, especially in the Military Police Corps, instills a lot of not only discipline, but also the ability to think and understand complex situations and to analyze on the go,” McCoy said.

James McCoy on top of humvee

James McCoy, left, stands on top of a U.S. Army humvee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.