LEWISTON — In the end, the crew of the Main Street Grill restaurant shattered the previous Guinness world records for the largest Philly cheesesteak by 72.5 feet. The mouth-watering hoagy sandwich that snaked a train of green-covered tables lined up along the Seventh Street alleyway in Lewiston measured 722.8 feet.

“This is fantastic,” said a jubilant Frank Webster, executive chef of Happy Days Restaurants and initiator of the Guinness Book of World Records challenge.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Nice effort but probably best to do that indoors

Out of the sun and flies.

