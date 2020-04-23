An 8-mile stretch of Interstate 86 was shut down by Idaho State Police on Thursday after dust storms caused several wrecks on the freeway by creating what troopers called "blackout" conditions.
State police said multiple people were injured in the crashes that occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and resulted in Interstate 86 being closed to traffic from the Seagull Bay exit east of American Falls to the Arbon Valley Highway exit near Pocatello Regional Airport.
All of the injured individuals were transported via ambulances to local hospitals, and they're all expected to survive, state police said.
State police reported late Thursday afternoon that the dust storms were still barreling through the Interstate 86 corridor creating zero visibility conditions.
State police said the closed stretch of interstate would not be reopened until the dust storms subsided, which wasn't expected to happen until late Thursday night.
More than a dozen vehicles including several tractor-trailers were involved in the wrecks that occurred in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate.
In one of the crashes, a semi dumped fertilizer onto the freeway, creating a hazardous materials incident.
State police said late Thursday afternoon that a HAZMAT team was still on the scene cleaning up the fertilizer.
The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory calling for gusts of up to 45 mph in East Idaho Thursday morning through Thursday night.
Thursday's Interstate 86 wrecks are being investigated by state police who are expected to release additional details about the accidents on Friday.