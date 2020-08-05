The Idaho Democratic Party is canceling its 2020 convention, which had been planned for Aug. 28 and 29 in Boise, due to coronavirus.
In a statement, the party said it was canceling its convention due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Ada County and in the state in general. The 2018 party platform will stay in place until the 2022 convention.
“As Idaho Democrats, the safety and well-being of our delegates and members is of the utmost importance,” the party said in a statement. “With the current mandate in Ada County prohibiting gatherings larger than 50 people, it would be impossible to safely gather 300-400 Idaho Democrats for a state convention. We are confident that 2020 will be a strong and exciting year and we look forward to electing and reelecting Idaho Democrats in November.”
The convention was originally scheduled for June but pushed back to August because of the rising number of coronavirus cases then. While the Democrats already held a virtual election to vote for delegates to the Democratic National Convention and other party positions, canceling the state convention means matters such as resolutions and platform planks will not be considered this year.
Idaho Republicans already held their 2020 convention in person in Nampa in June.