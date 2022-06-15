POCATELLO — The Country Concert Series and Summer Concert Series are presenting a full slate of concerts this summer at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. A few concerts have already passed, but many more are still on the way.
Tickets to the Summer Concert Series can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseries.com.
Here is the full slate of events:
Country Concert Series
Lauren Alaina, June 25
After capturing hearts with her easy Southern charm and bright, bold voice on American Idol, Lauren Alaina has elevated herself into the upper echelon of country music's most authentic voices and beloved personalities. With three No. 1 songs in under three years, the recently-crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year is bringing her must-see act to the epicenter of southeastern Idaho entertainment!
Craig Morgan, July 9
A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. As one of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan is bringing his 25 charted songs on Billboard and thrills of massive crowds with signature hits to Idaho!
Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 12
Grammy Award-winning country icon Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage in Pocatello on Aug. 12. With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide (nine of which are certified platinum or multi-platinum and five of which topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart), Dwight Yoakam has cemented his place as one of the all-time greats in country music history.
Sawyer Brown + Logan Mize, Sept. 17
Legendary country superstars Sawyer Brown, with support from Logan Mize, for back-to-back shows in Boise and Pocatello on Sept. 16 and 17. Since forming more than five decades ago, Sawyer Brown has performed more than 4,500 shows and traveled more than a million miles performing hits from their 23 albums, including a whopping 50 chart singles. The band, who has amassed countless CMA, ACM and CMT awards over the years, will be sharing the stage with Logan Mize, whose “Better Off Gone” was recently certified Gold by the RIAA and who has logged over 350 millions streams on different platforms.
Uncle Kracker, Oct. 1
Boasting No. 1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down,” Uncle Kracker has played sold-out shows across the country and appeared everywhere from the American Country Music Awards to “Late Night With Conan O'Brien.”
Summer Concert Series
Badflower with support from Royal Bliss, July 1
After Badflower’s first two EPs sent shockwaves throughout the rock landscape, Badflower’s 2019 full–length debut album went on to be hailed one of the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019” by Loudwire, while three of their singles: “The Jester,” “Heroin” and “Ghost” each vaulted to No. 1 at rock radio. Since then, they have garnered further acclaim from Nylon, Alternative Press and Music Connection, in addition to performances on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Last Call with Carson Daly,” while racking up over 100 million streams and counting.
Brett Scallions and Josey Scott, July 8
Brett Scallions and Josey Scott: Playing The Hits of Saliva and Fuel! After a lengthy hiatus, they are finally ready to deliver the passion and drive they always have to live shows. Josey and Brett will be playing the entire catalog of chart-topping Saliva and Fuel hits including “Click Click Boom,” “Ladies and Gentleman,” “Hemorrhage” and “Shimmer,” as well as some other beloved favorites deep in their vault! You won’t want to miss the incredible experience put on by this duo!
Hoobastank and Lit, Sept. 16
The Summer Concert Series is featuring two of the most preeminent bands to come out of the post-grunge era in Lit and Hoobastank. Lit helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable," "Zip-Lock" and "Lipstick & Bruises." Hoobastank completes this sonic one-two punch with their own impressive catalog of chart-topping hits including “The Reason,” “Crawling In The Dark” and “Out Of Control.”
Candlebox with support from The Glorious Sons and Ayron Jones, Sept. 30
Emerging from the embers of the early-’90s grunge scene, Candlebox found mainstream success by diluting the punk and indie elements inherent in its original form and injecting a more bluesy, classic-style hard rock. After their eponymous debut album was certified quadruple-platinum, the band issued two more records before ceasing operations in 2000. Since re-forming six years later, Candlebox has remained both active and prolific, releasing four additional efforts that show how the more challenging aspects of grunge can be polished into a sound that mainstream rock radio can embrace without reservation.
Bryce Vine, Sept. 23
With a genre-bending, East Coast-meets-West Coast sound all his own, Bryce Vine’s extensive catalog of catchy hits have accumulated more than 720 million streams and have opened the door to performances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the 2X platinum “Drew Barrymore,” embarking on sold-out headline tours across the U.S. and earning further hits with the platinum “La La Land” and “I’m Not Alright.”