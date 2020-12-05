POCATELLO — A dramatic vehicular chase followed by a foot pursuit resulted in police apprehending a dangerous fugitive gang member in a Pocatello neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Matthew James Wright, 46, of Fort Hall, was arrested by Pocatello police on Davis Drive near Idaho State University around 1 a.m., according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Wright has an extensive criminal record, is a confirmed member of the nationally known Surenos gang and was wanted by federal authorities for a federal probation violation related to his four federal firearms violation convictions for being a convicted felon in possession of guns.
The U.S. Marshals Service had much praise for the Pocatello Police Department for capturing Wright, who goes by the nicknames "Droopy" and "Dopie."
The incident began to unfold around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when U.S. Marshals and Pocatello police spotted a stolen pickup truck being driven on Jefferson Avenue. When the pickup would not pull over, Pocatello police initiated a vehicular chase that continued onto several city streets.
During the chase, the pickup crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles but continued driving.
The pickup finally stopped on Davis Drive at which point Wright and another man in the vehicle fled on foot.
Pocatello police pursued the suspects and captured Wright around 1 a.m. Saturday on Davis Drive. Despite an extensive search on Saturday morning with Bannock County sheriff's deputies assisting, the second suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information on his identity and/or location should contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
No one was injured during the vehicular chase and subsequent foot pursuit.
After his arrest, Wright was transported to Bannock County Jail where he's currently being held.
Wright is going to face new local charges of resisting arrest and eluding for Saturday morning's incident and the U.S. Marshals Service said additional federal charges will also likely be filed.
Authorities would not yet comment on whether Wright was armed when captured Saturday morning.
Wright has an extensive criminal record including convictions for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, drug offenses and theft.
The search for Wright began on Thursday night with authorities warning the public not to approach him under any circumstances because of his history of violence.
The U.S. Marshals Service is thanking the media for reporting on the manhunt and the public for subsequently calling in tips about Wright's possible location.