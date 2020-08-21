FORT HALL - Fort Hall Fire and EMS responded multiple fires in the Arbon Valley area near Rock Springs. Upon arrival to the scene, two of the three fires grew together into one large fire. These fires were a mile south of the another fire.
Assistance was given by BIA wildland, BLM, North Bannock County Fire, American Falls Fire and helicopter support from the Forest Service.
The first fire was approximately 2 acres. The larger of the fires was 103 acres. All crews worked until 1230 am last night until the fire was controlled today. BIA and BLM kept units on scene all night and are still currently cooling hot spots on all the fires in the Arbon and Michaud Creek areas.
The cause of the fires last night are undetermined and under investigation.
No injuries and no structures were threatened.
Approximately 205 acres have burned in the past 2 days.