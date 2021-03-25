Numerous organizations throughout East Idaho are planning to hold Easter egg hunts in the days ahead.
While local health officials understand the importance of the tradition to the community, they urge people to be cautious if they plan to attend one of the events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thankfully, most of these are outside,” said Maggie Mann, district director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Still, she encourages people who attend the egg hunts to wear face coverings and stay 6 feet away from other participants as much as possible.
In addition, she recommends that people bring hand sanitizer with them to the events and wash their hands as soon as they get home.
And Mann asks anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and celebrate on their own this year.
She says the last thing they want to do is jeopardize the progress they’ve seen in recent months.
“We’re all looking forward to the day when we don’t have to worry about things anymore. Hopefully, we’re getting close to that. We’re just not there yet, unfortunately,” Mann said.
Here’s a look at some of the events happening throughout East Idaho in the days ahead:
— Tri Sigma Sorority at Idaho State University is holding an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. They will hide eggs in people’s yards on the night of April 3. It costs $20 for 25 eggs, $40 for 50 eggs and $60 for 75 eggs. People can text their orders to 208-993-9076; they should include information about any allergies their children may have. Funds go to a variety of causes including the March of Dimes and Tri Sigma Sorority’s retreats and national membership dues.
— The Pocatello Elks Lodge, Lookout Credit Union and Historic Downtown Pocatello are hosting an Easter Egg Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Organizers say the Easter Bunny will be in attendance, and they will be giving out treat-filled eggs to kids while supplies last.
— The Downey Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Easter Egg Hunt at the Downey City Park beginning at 10 a.m. April 3. Officials say the Easter Bunny and some princesses will be in attendance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is open only to Downey residents and their families.
— Inkom city officials say an Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Bisharat Market, will take place at Stuart Park in Inkom at 10 a.m. on April 3. Masks are recommended and attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
— The McCammon Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Mountain View Elementary School at 9 a.m. April 3.
— Gold’s Gym Youth Programs annual Easter Egg Dive will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello. Children who attend will collect Easter eggs from the pool as they swim with others in their age bracket; those who can’t swim can bring a life jacket or other floatation device. The event, which is open to kids ages 2 — those still in diapers must wear waterproof ones — to 11, is free to members and costs $3 per child for nonmembers. All children who participate will get a prize.
— “Farmers Fun in 2021” is holding a Scattered Easter Egg Hunt throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck on April 2. Clues will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
— Unplug Pocatello LLC is holding an Easter Bunny Hop ’n Shop at Franklin Middle School in Pocatello from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3. Officials say the Easter Bunny will be there, and they will have a petting zoo, games from The Party Barn and a dance. There will also be opportunities to shop at local businesses.
— Pocatello Pet Lodge will hold its "Egg" Cited Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt for ASPCA at Constitution Park at noon on April 3. Organizers say they will bring eggs filled with candy, dog treats and prizes to your car. They’re holding a fundraiser for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) during the event, and those who wear orange will get an extra prize.
— Have Faith Ministries Inc. will hold an Easter Community Event, including an egg hunt, at Alameda Park from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3.
— American Falls American Legion will hold its 90th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Willow Bay Marina covered pavilion at 1 p.m. April 4.
— Malad Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Malad City Park at 10 a.m. April 3.
— The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at noon at the city park on April 3.
— The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot at 10 a.m. on April 3.
— Shelley’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Shelley, will take place at Shelley City Park beginning at 10:45 a.m. April 3. The Easter Bunny will also be there to hand out treats.
— The sixth annual Great Easter Egg Hunt will take place at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls at 10 a.m. April 3. There will also be a 9:30 a.m. event for kids with special needs.
— Hope Lutheran Church & School, 2071 12th St. in Idaho Falls, will hold a Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. April 3.
— Smart Starts, 450 W. 18th St. in Idaho Falls, will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 5:30 p.m. April 2.
— New Day Lutheran, located at 270 N. Placer Ave. in Idaho Falls, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. April 4.
— Iona City will hold its Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday at the park near the city building. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance. For more information, people can visit cityofiona.org.
— The Ashton Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at North Fremont High School at 10 a.m. April 3.
— An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the Saint Anthony Ball Diamonds at 10 a.m. April 3.
— Fremont County Search and Rescue will hold the East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt at Boyd Yancey Memorial Park in St. Anthony at 10 a.m. April 3.
— Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CRC will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Rigby City Park at 10 a.m. April 3.