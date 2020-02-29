NAMPA — A Nampa officer shot a dog recently while responding to a barking complaint at a house on South Fremont Street, according to police.
Nampa Detective Gary Marang, a spokesman for the department, said when the officer approached the home’s front door at 4:05 p.m., he saw the homeowner and two, large-breed dogs, both of which were barking.
As the homeowner tried open the door, she was unable to contain or control the dogs, Marang said. One of the dogs then charged and “aggressively” attacked the officer, who had attempted to push the dog back with his foot.
Marang said the officer soon was backed up against a garage and “could not go back any further as the dog jumped at the officer attempting to bite him.” The officer then fired one round at the dog with his duty pistol, striking the animal.
Marang said the shot was fired away from the front entry and near an empty yard.
Marang said the homeowner told police she didn’t mean for the dog to attack the officer. The woman said she had been watching the animal for a friend, who is incarcerated.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment by a private party, Marang said. The animal’s status wasn’t immediately known.
Marang said Nampa police are continuing to review additional information and video footage related the incident, “as we do with all use of force reports or discharge of a firearm by an officer.”
“These situations are never easy, and (are) a lose-lose situation as the officer or the dog may be hurt,” Marang said. “Luckily, this was an officer that was attacked and not a child or neighbor walking by when the dog ran out.”