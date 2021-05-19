POCATELLO — The city and Idaho State University have both lifted face-covering requirements for fully vaccinated people, and School District 25 has made masks optional for everyone, based on the continued decline of COViD-19 cases.
The City Council previously voted on April 26 to rescind an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places. On Wednesday, the city announced it will also no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks while inside city facilities.
Proof of vaccination will not be required of people who opt against wearing a mask in a city facility, according to a city press release.
City employees will be asked to continue maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and will be expected to wear a mask when requested by fellow employees or citizens as a courtesy, according to the press release.
"Thank you to everyone who has complied with the policy over the last 10 months," Mayor Brian Blad said in the press release. "If you haven't already, please do your part and get vaccinated against COVID-19."
ISU has also removed its face-covering requirement for fully vaccinated people.
"Individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are still encouraged to wear face coverings in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidance," ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in an email to students and employees.
ISU is also ending attendance limits on campus events and gatherings.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted during its regular meeting on Tuesday to immediately suspend its face-covering requirement for the remainder of the school year, making it optional for all students, staff and visitors.
Furthermore, face coverings will be optional for all attendees of school district graduation ceremonies. There will also be no limits on attendance at gatherings, and no tickets will be required for entry or seat assignments.
For graduations at Holt Arena, seating will be available on both sides of the domed stadium.
The school district, nonetheless, encourages attendees to maintain physical distancing and reminds people that they have the option to wear face coverings. The district encourages those who have not received the vaccine to consider wearing a face covering.
"The board has done an exceptional job trying to balance the complexities of delivering equitable access to high-quality education while safeguarding the health and well-being of our learners and our staff," Superintendent Doug Howell said in a press release.