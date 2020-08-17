Authorities have responded to multiple accidents throughout East Idaho in recent days, including one that involved a fatality and another that involved a parrot.
The latter incident took place in south Pocatello on Saturday.
A man, whose name has not been released, suffered serious injuries in the crash, but the parrot was not harmed.
Pocatello police say the man was driving his scooter with his parrot as a passenger around 5 p.m. near Golf Drive when he lost control and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet.
The man was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
Following the crash, Pocatello police tracked down and captured the female parrot, named Peru.
The bird was placed in the temporary custody of Pocatello Animal Control.
On Friday, Idaho State Police responded to two crashes near Ucon and Shelley within 30 minutes.
The first incident took place around 6 p.m. on westbound U.S. 26, east of Ucon.
State police say Rexburg resident Rick Sutton, 22, who was driving east in a 2016 Dodge Ram, rear-ended an eastbound 1995 Plymouth Voyager van, driven by J. Brewerton. Information about the latter’s age and city of residence was not immediately available on Monday.
Brewerton was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Sutton was not transported.
Neither of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The second crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 91, south of Shelley.
State police say Nathan Craig, 24, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Passat west on East 1200 North when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He subsequently struck a 2006 Ford Five Hundred, driven by Cori Williams, 50, of Firth, that was headed south on U.S. 91.
Williams’ vehicle went off the road, overturned and struck a utility pole, police said. Craig’s vehicle entered a ditch.
Both individuals, who were wearing seat belts, were transported by ambulance to EIRMC. Williams was listed in good condition on Monday, according to hospital officials. Craig had been treated and released.
On Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle caught fire in Pocatello.
A man, whose name has not been released, was driving the motorcycle when he realized it was on fire and pulled over at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and East Clark Street.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
The motorcycle appeared to be heavily damaged by the fire but authorities said the man was not injured.
Early Thursday morning, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 39 near American Falls.
They say a vehicle struck a power pole, causing some downed lines.
They did not release any additional details about the crash. Nobody was injured in the incident.