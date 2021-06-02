The U.S. Air Force was called to Bannock County on Wednesday to dispose of a live hand grenade.
The incident began to unfold around 10 a.m. Wednesday when an elderly Inkom area man brought the hand grenade to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello hoping that sheriff's deputies could help him dispose of it, authorities said.
Deputies found that the man did in fact have a real high-explosive hand grenade in his possession.
The Sheriff's Office called Mountain Home Air Force Base for help and members of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron responded from the base to Bannock County to assist with the situation.
Air Force personnel from the squadron took possession of the hand grenade and transported it to the law enforcement shooting range along 2 1/2 Mile Road northeast of Chubbuck.
The Air Force personnel used explositves to blow up the grenade at the shooting range around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The detonation occurred without incident and there were no injuries.
The Sheriff's Office said the elderly Inkom area man who had the grenade told deputies that he couldn't remember how he obtained the explosive device.
The man was not criminally charged for the incident.
His name has not been released.