A shared legacy: Alan and Bonnie Frantz to receive President's Medallion for over six combined decades at ISU

Dr. Alan Frantz and his wife, Bonnie, are among the Idaho State University alumni who will be honored during Homecoming week for their accomplishments, service, Bengal pride and leadership.
The honorees will be celebrated during the Alumni Awards Dinner on Friday, Oct. 9. Alan and Bonnie will be awarded the President's Medallion for the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences.
Alan and Bonnie have spent a combined six decades serving ISU. During that time, they have served as educators, administrators, mentors, musicians and supporters of the arts.
Alan earned a B.S. in secondary education from ISU back in 1980. He later returned to ISU as a German instructor in 1987. Throughout his career, he has mentored several graduate students and helped to establish the University Honors Program and honors bachelor's degrees at ISU. At the end of his career, he served as interim associate vice president for academic affairs until his retirement in 2020.
Bonnie joined ISU in 1987 and earned her M.Ed. in 1996. She has held several leadership roles in student affairs. She has also contributed to initiatives such as the Early Learning Center, ISU Recycling and the Human Rights Celebration.
Alan and Bonnie met at ISU and were married in 1990. They continue their service through service and philanthropy. They established the Bonnie & Alan Frantz Scholarship to help ISU students. Alan also helped establish a scholarship honoring longtime ISU Band Director R. David Missal.
The Frantzes' legacy reflects a lifelong commitment to education, music, student success and the university community. Their generosity and service continues to have a positive impact on ISU students.
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