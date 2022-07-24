Tom Edward Peterson

 Bannock County Jail Photo

POCATELLO — A 41-year-old local man faces multiple felony charges after police say he battered a 13-year-old boy and his mother before fleeing the scene while intoxicated with his 4-year-old child in the car.

Tom Edward Peterson, of Pocatello, has been charged with injury to a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and injury to a child.