POCATELLO — A 41-year-old local man faces multiple felony charges after police say he battered a 13-year-old boy and his mother before fleeing the scene while intoxicated with his 4-year-old child in the car.
Tom Edward Peterson, of Pocatello, has been charged with injury to a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and injury to a child.
The incident began to unfold around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with a woman who said Peterson attacked her and her 13-year-old son at their Pocatello home after consuming several alcoholic beverages, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
The woman told officers that Peterson then threw the boy down onto the ground, attempted to mount him and continued attempting to strangle him, though the woman intervened, allowing the boy to free himself and retreat inside the home, police said.
Inside the home, Peterson began battering the woman, which involved slapping her in the face numerous times, shoulder checking her and pushing her around, police said. Peterson then grabbed a wooden chair in the kitchen and began slamming it onto the floor and counter, said police, adding that he punched the microwave numerous times and attempted to tip over the refrigerator but the woman stopped him.
Eventually the woman was able to get the boy and another child out of the house and left the home in her vehicle, arriving at a nearby business on the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue where she called the police.
The woman told police that Peterson was intoxicated and had his 4-year-old son with him and she was very concerned for the boy's safety, according to police reports.
Officers pinged Peterson’s phone and it showed he was last observed driving on Interstate 86 in the Raft River area, police said. Officers escorted the woman and her children back to her home to standby as she retrieved items from the home when Peterson arrived with the 4-year-old boy in his arms.
After placing the boy on the ground, Peterson began leaving the area on foot, shouting expletives at officers and ignoring their commands, police said. When Peterson reached inside his waistband area officers ordered him to show them his hands, police said. He ignored the commands, which resulted in officers deploying a Taser against him, police said.
Police spoke to the 4-year-old boy who confirmed he was riding around in his dad’s vehicle just prior to arriving at the Pocatello residence.
Peterson was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Before being booked Peterson completed a breathalyzer test and provided police with two blood alcohol content samples that were 0.152 and 0.144, both of which are close to being twice the legal limit to safely operate a motor vehicle in the state.
Peterson appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
Peterson is due back in court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the three felony charges against him, Peterson faces no less than one and up to 25 years in prison and fine of up to $120,000.
Peterson is also accused of using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.