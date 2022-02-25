CHUBBUCK — A 42-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say he struck a fence while operating a vehicle under the influence.
Jose Luis Rosales, of Chubbuck, was charged following a Chubbuck police investigation that began to unfold around 3 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Chubbuck Road for the report of a white Chevrolet Tahoe that had backed up onto the sidewalk and into a chain link fence, police said.
Rosales was identified as the driver of the SUV and officers could smell alcohol on his breath, said police, adding that his eyes were red and glossy and his speech was slurred.
Rosales said he drank two beers before leaving a friend’s house when questioned and was asked to perform standardized roadside sobriety tests, of which he failed, police said.
Rosales provided officers with two breathalyzer samples at the Chubbuck Police Department a short while later, and his blood-alcohol content levels were 0.195 and 0.196, both of which are over twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Rosales had previously been convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 2017 and 2019 and was subsequently charged with felony DUI following the incident on Feb. 20. He was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $20,000. Rosales posted the bond that day and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on March 1 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Rosales faces no less than 30 days in jail and up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $5,000.