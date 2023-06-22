Jesse Patrick Leigh (mug for prelim)

POCATELLO — The 41-year-old local man who fatally shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend in October 2021 will spend at least the next 30 years in prison following a Thursday sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse.

Jesse Patrick Leigh, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of felony second-degree murder for firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello at the Leigh family home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021.

