POCATELLO — A local woman has been charged with first-degree arson after police say she intentionally set fire to items inside of her Pocatello home.
Kaitlynne Nicole Kilburn, 20, of Pocatello, was charged with first-degree arson and arrested Thursday after police were dispatched to her home on the 1000 block of East Poplar Street for the report of a disturbance.
When police arrived on scene they observed Kilburn attempting to set items on fire inside the home, police said. When asked, Kilburn admitted to intentionally setting the items on fire, police added.
Another person inside the home witnessed the incident and eventually put out the fires using a fire extinguisher though Kilburn kept trying to light the items of fire, police said.
Police observed smoke and fire extinguisher residue throughout the home, according to the police report.
Kilburn was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Kilburn appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which she was ordered to be released on her own recognizance.
She is due back in court on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the first-degree felony arson charge, Kilburn faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.