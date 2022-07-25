Kaitlynne Nicole Kilburn

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A local woman has been charged with first-degree arson after police say she intentionally set fire to items inside of her Pocatello home.

Kaitlynne Nicole Kilburn, 20, of Pocatello, was charged with first-degree arson and arrested Thursday after police were dispatched to her home on the 1000 block of East Poplar Street for the report of a disturbance.