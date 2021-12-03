POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer last month.
Brandon James Renfro, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of battery on a police officer for an incident that began to unfold around 11:09 p.m. on Nov. 21, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 2100 block of Ardella Drive for the report of a disturbance between a man and a woman, according to police.
Upon arrival, police made contact with a child outside the residence who said her mother and Renfro were arguing inside, police said.
The officer entered the home and attempted to interview the woman, though Renfro was yelling from the back of the residence and interrupting the investigation, police said.
The officer explained to Renfro that if he did not stop being aggressive and interrupting the interview that he would be detained in handcuffs as police investigated the incident, said police, adding that Renfro then balled up his fists, advanced toward the officer and said he would show him what being aggressive looked like.
Renfro was subsequently taken to the ground, placed in handcuffs and arrested for resisting and obstructing, police said.
The officer transported Renfro to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. As a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was escorting Renfro out of the car, Renfro screamed a profanity at the officer, and lunged toward the officer with his chest making contact with the officer’s chest before being pushed away, police said.
Renfro was then charged with felony assault on a police officer, court records say.
Renfro appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Nov. 22 for an arraignment hearing, during which Renfro’s bond was set at $10,000.
Renfro’s Pocatello attorney, Jack Carpenter, filed a motion on Nov. 24 asking that Renfro be released on his own recognizance, which was granted on Monday, court records say. Renfro was still incarcerated at the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Renfro waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which tasks prosecutors with proving there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial. A trial date has not yet been set in the case.
In addition to facing up to five years in prison if convicted, Renfro also faces up to a $50,000 fine. He also faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor resisting and obstructing charge.