Wade L. Schvaneveldt

 Soda Springs Police Department Photo

SODA SPRINGS — The case accusing former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt of 20 counts of rape will proceed to district court, according to court records.

Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2. He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to send all 20 rape charges over to district court.

V Jinx

This is absolutely repulsive, why would they reduce his bond or let him out of jail at all? I pray all the victims find the courage to step up and make him accountable!

guest1559

I agree

