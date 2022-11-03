SODA SPRINGS — The case accusing former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt of 20 counts of rape will proceed to district court, according to court records.
Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2. He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to send all 20 rape charges over to district court.
"The court reviewed the evidence and testimony and concluded that there is substantial evidence that the public offenses listed above were committed in Caribou County and found probable cause to believe the defendant committed said offenses," Cousin wrote in a Nov. 3 order binding the charges over to district court.
Court records indicate one victim testified during the hearing. Court records indicate the first 10 counts of rape occurred while the the victim was a junior at high school. According to the criminal complaint filed against Schvaneveldt, which outlines all of the charges against him, he faces 20 counts of rape for incidents alleged to have occurred between March 2014 and April 2015.
All of the 20 rape charges filed against Schvaneveldt identify the victim as a Jane Doe who were age 16 or 17 at the time of the alleged crime.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal in September that the charges against Schvaneveldt involved multiple victims.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the 20 charges of rape that Schvaneveldt faces actually involve just one victim. However, the sheriff’s office investigation is active and ongoing and Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey encouraged any person who believes they may be a victim of Schvaneveldt’s to contact the sheriff’s office.
The charges against Schvaneveldt were “the result of a monthslong joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.”
Schvaneveldt’s bond was reduced from $350,000 to $50,000 on Sept. 9. He posted the bond the same day it was reduced and was released from jail.
Schvaneveldt is due back in court for an arraignment hearing in district court on Nov. 7.
Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract. He coached the team for 20 years and won four 2A state championships during his tenure.
Each one of the 20 counts of rape filed against Schvaneveldt carries a penalty of no less than one year and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
This is absolutely repulsive, why would they reduce his bond or let him out of jail at all? I pray all the victims find the courage to step up and make him accountable!
I agree
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.