On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at approximately 3:11 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of S. Bridge St. and 6th St. S in St. Anthony.
Shay Mortimer, 51, of St. Anthony, was southbound on Bridge St. in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am. Cassie Mortenson, 44, of Riverton, UT, was northbound on Bridge St. in a 2014 Honda Odyssey. The Pontiac crossed into the northbound lanes where it collided with the Honda.
Mortimer was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg by ground ambulance, where she succumbed to her injuries. Mortimer was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.
Mortenson and five juveniles were transported to Madison Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff?s Office, and South Fremont Fire and EMS.