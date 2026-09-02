CHUBBUCK — In partnership with Idaho Parents Unlimited, the library’s September featured resource is a Hope Tree to commemorate National Suicide Prevention Month. Patrons can visit the display at the main service desk to leave messages of hope and resilience for others. To share a digital message, visit the Idaho Parents Unlimited website at ipulidaho.org. For direct mental health support, call or text the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988.
On Thursday at 1 p.m., the library will host its Read-What-You-Want Book Club for patrons ages 18 and up to chat about their current reads, hear about what others are reading and enjoy snacks.
The library will be closed on Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Sensory Safari, an exhibit of animal mounts from all over the world generously provided by John Colbit of the East Idaho Chapter of Safari Club International, will continue through Sept. 9. The animals are on display throughout the library for visitors to see and touch. Activities related to the creatures are available at the library’s main desk.
Teen Late Night will be on Sept. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. Teen Late Night is a casual hang-out for kids ages 12 to 18 with snacks and optional activities. Check Portneuf District Library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts the week of the event for details.
Regular Fall programming will begin on Sept. 14 with Music and Movement on Mondays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Toddler Time on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., Bright Babies on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., Storytime! on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sensory Storytime on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Activity kits for kids ages 5 to 12 can be picked up at the Children’s Room desk every Monday after 3 p.m. Activity kits for kids ages 12 to 18 will be available at the Teen Room desk every Tuesday and Thursday after 3:30 p.m.
Cozy Corner, a monthly art or craft activity for adults ages 18 and up, will be on Sept. 15 and 16. Crafting sessions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on both days. This month, patrons can meet in the Cozy Corner to make Halloween wall art.
The library will host movies in the Teen Zone on Sept. 22. Patrons of all ages can stop by the library at 3:30 p.m. to enjoy a movie.
On Sept. 28, patrons ages 18 and up can stop by the library’s main service desk to pick up a take-home craft kit. One craft kit will be available per patron while supplies last. This month’s kit will include supplies to make a painted bottle.
The library is located at 5210 Stuart Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 208-237-2192.
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