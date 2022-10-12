Freeze warning frost advisory stock image file photo
Another morning forecast calling for frigid temps has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning and frost advisory for the second time in 24 hours in East Idaho.

The weather service said Thursday morning's temperatures will dip to between 28 and 32 degrees in the Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas, all of which are under the freeze warning.

